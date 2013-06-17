How the Pros Curb Food Cravings

10 of 10 Istockphoto

Check it off

"On a 3x5 index card, write a check every time you successfully say no to a craving. You need to do this 15 times in a row before you’ll be able to conquer any craving. On the reverse side of the card, write down some affirmations to remind yourself why you should resist."



—Judith Beck, Ph.D., director of the Beck Institute of Cognitive Therapy and Research