Got That, Make This: Mediterranean Pasta Salad



Jim Bathie

From Health magazine

Farfalle + lemon + artichoke hearts + mozzarella + roasted red bell pepper + peas = Mediterranean Pasta Salad

This delicious dish from Healthâs The CarbLovers Diet (out in August; pre-order it here) is full of Resistant Starch, a type of fiber that keeps you full and burns fat.

Cook 8 ounces dried farfalle according to the package instructions. Meanwhile, combine zest and juice of 1 lemon and 2 teaspoons olive oil in a large bowl; whisk. Add a (13.75-ounce) can artichoke hearts, drained; 8 ounces fresh part-skim mozzarella cheese, chopped; and Â¼ cup chopped bottled roasted red bell pepper; toss to combine. Place 1 cup frozen peas in a colander; drain pasta over peas. Add pasta and peas to artichoke mixture; toss. Garnish with chopped fresh parsley, if desired; serve.