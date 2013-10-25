Fruit Is Not The Bad Guy If You're Trying to Lose Weight

Getty Images

People trying to lose weight often banish bananas and other fruits from their diets because they're loaded with carbohydrates and sugar. But a new review of studies shows that eating a lot of this naturally sweet produce is actually connected to lower body weight.

News &amp; Views
October 25, 2013

"You can have as many apples and bananas as you want--even if you're on a diet," says review author David Ludwig, MD, professor of nutrition at the Harvard School of Public Health. "In fact, we haven't found evidence that fruit does anything but promote health, helping keep blood pressure, cholesterol, obesity and heart disease in check."

Want to learn more? Read Fruit Isn't Making You Fat, and Here's Why.

