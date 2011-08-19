Diet Book for 6-Year-Olds, Freeze Away Fat, and How to Talk to Your Doctor About Weight Loss

August 19, 2011

  • Hitting the gym for a more beautiful backside? Take along this booty-themed playlist for some inspiration and laughs. [Fit Bottomed Girls]

  • Childhood obesity is without a doubt a problem in the U.S., but we’re pretty sure the solution is not a diet book for 6-year-olds. [Vitamin G]

  • Research shows that, unfortunately, doctors harbor some bias toward their overweight and obese patients. Don’t let that stop you from getting the care and attention you need. Follow these tips for talking to your doctor about weight loss. [DailySpark]

