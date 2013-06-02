Feel Great Weight 7-Day Meal Plan

14 of 18 Getty Images

Roasted cod and potatoes

• Drizzle 4 oz cod with 1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast at 450° for 10 minutes until cooked through. In a medium saucepan, sauté 1/4 cup chopped kalamata and mixed green olives, 1/4 cup thinly sliced shallot, and 1/4 cup orange segments with 2 tsp olive oil for 5 to 6 minutes. Spoon mixture over cod and serve with 2 baby potatoes, quartered and tossed with salt, pepper and 1 tsp olive oil and roasted at 450° for 20 minutes. Pair with 2 cups kale sautéed in 1 teaspoon olive oil and 1 tablespoon low-sodium chicken broth with 1/2 clove minced garlic.