Falling Off the Wagon? How to Stick to Your New Year's Resolutions



Getty

I love to exercise, but I'm not always motivated to work out, especially in the middle of winter.

It's cold and dark and snowy, so leaving my nice warm house (or couch) is usually the last thing I want to do for a workout.

Of course, at the beginning of a new year, my motivation to exercise is at its peak, but as the weeks progress and the winter begins to wear on me, my desire to break a sweat really starts to weaken.

Instead of getting down on myself and giving up on my health goals, here's what I do to veer back on course.

Use the past as a learning experience

Instead of dwelling on the mistakes I made in the past, I focus my attention on the future. Maybe I gained a few pounds or indulged a little too much. I don't beat myself up about those things, and instead I use those mistakes as a learning experience. The next time I'm faced with a delicious dessert spread at a party or I decide to skip exercise before work, I think about how I felt the last time I slipped up and then move forward with my health and fitness goals.

Do one healthy thing IMMEDIATELY

Everyone falls off the wagon at some point or another with their goals, so instead of throwing in the towel, I do one healthy thing immediately. I'll lace up my sneakers and go for a run, I'll search for healthy recipes online, or I'll read some of my favorite health and fitness blogs for some inspiration. Instead of falling further into bad habits and making excuses for getting off track, I get myself back on course immediately. And doing that one healthy thing almost always keeps the ball rolling with my motivation.

Create a plan of attack

When I feel like my motivation is at an all-time low, I take charge by creating a plan of attack, which often includes scheduling appointments to workout into my calendar and creating a healthy meal plan for the next few days. When I take the time to sit down and plan some healthy habits, it motivates me to see these things in black and white because I know they're possible, which also helps me stick with them!

What are your tips and tricks to get yourself back on track?

Read Tina’s daily food and fitness blog, Carrots ‘N’ Cake.

Read more: