Fallen Off the Wagon? 4 Ways to Get Back on Track



By Tina Haupert

When I first started my journey to find my Feel Great Weight, there was a lot of climbing on and falling off the weight-loss wagon. Old habits are hard to break! So, what keeps me truckin' when faced with tricky situations that tested my healthy habits? Here are a few different strategies for dealing with various off-the-wagon scenarios.

I ate two cupcakes too many at a coworker’s birthday party

Instead of beating myself up about indulging too much, I brushed it off and made a mental note to practice more restraint next time. What's the point of getting down on myself? Because it was just a minor slip-up, I don't drastically cut down what I eat for the remainder of the day. I keep my eating the same and make sure to have a healthy dinner. Then to balance out the excess calories, I eat really well the next day and plan a sweaty workout, so eventually it all evens out.

I realized I've been grossly overestimating my portion sizes

I love nut butters, especially mixed into my morning bowl of oatmeal. But when I finished a whole jar of almond butter in less than one week, I knew that I needed to get it together before my jeans got too tight. I had no idea that I was eating such a large serving of nut butter—and while it's a deliciously healthy treat, it certainly isn't low-cal! Whenever I find that my portions are distorted, I stick to my measuring spoons for a few weeks. It reminds me what a serving of peanut butter looks like, which helps me cut extra calories from my breakfast without making me feel deprived.

I enjoyed myself a little too much on vacation

It's easy to overdo it when surrounded by new and delicious foods on vacation. I stick to a few healthy vacation strategies during my trip, and when I return, I make sure that my very first meal at home is packed with whole foods and move on.

I used to get really upset when my clothing would be tight after a vacation or indulgent holiday, but all of that worrying and disappointment never did me any good. Instead I changed my thinking: Gaining weight is a "problem" that can be fixed. So, I thought back to how I felt when I first began losing weight, and remembered the excitement and the high expectations of weight loss. Rekindling these feelings instantly motivated me to work hard toward my goal once again.



(Getty Images)

I haven't been to the gym in a week

Occasionally I get into exercise funks, when I skip visiting the gym in favor of sitting on the couch with my DVR. One of the best ways to motivate myself is bribery. I buy a cute workout top or download a few songs onto my iPod, and suddenly my DVR seems a little less enticing. And if that's what it takes to get back to the gym, I consider it a small splurge well spent!

