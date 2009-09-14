Eating May Make You Hungry, Visual Proof That Exercise Works, and Why Mosquitoes Think You Smell

- Ever get the feeling that the mosquitoes at the barbecue have a personal vendetta against you, since other revelers escape bite free? We used to think it was just in our head, but turns out the pesky insects simply don’t like how some of us smell. [Telegraph]
- You’ve got healthy lunches under your belt. Now it’s time to tackle snack time. Don’t let kids rummage through cupboards full of sweets and treats. Instead, get them involved and help them make these six kid-friendly healthy snacks. [FNCiMag]
- You probably won’t see your workouts pay off immediately, but that doesn’t mean drastic changes aren’t taking place. If you could use some motivation for sticking to your exercise regime, check out this video of one man’s transformation during 365 days of working out. [New York Magazine]
- Don’t be too hard on yourself next time you have one of those days when you just can’t stop eating. It’s not that your willpower has flown the coop, but simply because eating may make you hungry. A new study found that, contrary to popular belief, the hunger hormone ghrelin is activated once we’re already eating. [Svelte Gourmand]
- Financial stress can wreak havoc on your health, from disturbing your sleep to hurting your heart. Instead of tearing your hair out over balancing the checkbook, try these five strategies to help you cope with tough times. [All You]
