This Couple Has Dropped Almost 400 Pounds Since Making a New Year's Resolution to Lose Weight

'Tis the season for New Year's resolutions—and with that, the almost inevitable resolution relapse. But that didn't happen to one determined couple, who set a goal to lose weight together starting on January 1, 2016. Nearly two years later, they’ve shed a combined 394 pounds—and they’ve been documenting their incredible weight-loss journey on Instagram.

Before they made their joint resolution, Lexi Reed weighed 480 pounds, while her husband, Danny, tipped the scales at 280 pounds.

“We knew that together anything was possible,” Lexi writes in one photo caption on Instagram. “We weighed a combined total of 765 lbs and we [were] fed up with the life we were living.”

They credit their weight loss to preparing their own meals, drinking water instead of soda, and spending less time on the couch watching TV. Their workout goals started small; they pledged to spend 30 minutes at the gym five times a week. Now, Lexi goes to the gym daily and pushes herself to finish intense workouts—like an hour of Zumba or weightlifting.

Lexi even credits their losing weight as a team with strengthening their 10-year relationship. “We have transformed our lives and molded our bodies into the people we’ve always wanted to be,” she writes. You will be amazed by their eye-popping before-and-after posts below.