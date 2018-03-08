7 Inspiring Things Celebrities Have Said About Why They Don’t Diet

Keto, Whole30, Paleo—with so many diet buzzwords out there, it’s difficult to keep track of them all. But here's a better idea: Instead of getting caught up in calorie or carb counting, take inspiration from the celebrities who have sworn off the whole diet-deprivation thing. These ladies focus on nourishing themselves with nutritious food—and plenty of it. Here's exactly why you'll never catch Jennifer Lawrence, Jameela Jamil, and five other stars trying to shed pounds on a diet.

Jennifer Lawrence

“I can’t work on a diet,” the Red Sparrow star told Vanity Fair in this month's issue, when asked about her stance on dieting and exercising in preparation for a film. “I’m hungry. I’m standing on my feet. I need more energy.”

Jameela Jamil

“We aren’t supposed to all look the same,” The Good Place star wrote in an article for HuffPost UK in February, which called for women to stop judging themselves by how much they weigh. “And nothing good ever comes of self hatred. It will never further you. It will always hold you back.”

Adele

"I would only lose weight if it affected my health or sex life, which it doesn't,” the 15-time Grammy winner told The Guardian in 2007 after facing criticism from YouTube commenters.

January Jones

"I have never dieted," the actress told Allure in 2011. "I just listen to whatever my body craves. I don't deny myself anything."

Kristen Bell

"I was like, 'I have a baby. Do you know how awesome that is? It's so radical! Why on earth am I going to be so concerned with my pants size?'" the actress told E! News, shortly after giving birth to daughter Lincoln, who is now 4.

Chrissy Teigen

“I'm going to start my own Chrissy diet that's like Paleo plus cheese. Plus late Saturday night drive-through,” the model and cookbook author told Elle in 2015.

Ashley Graham

“I know that I look good and, more importantly, I feel good so why am I dieting? I now know what works for me,” the model and body positivity advocate said in an interview with ABC News in 2015.