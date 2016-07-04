6 Ways to Burn More Calories During the Day

If you're looking to burn more calories during the day, there are so many more options than fidgeting or working out at your desk. Watch this video for a few small tweaks that you can make that will give your calorie burn a step-up throughout the day and help the pounds melt off. Get creative by using your phone to remind you to move or make your bedroom cooler—your waistline will thank you.

Don't have time to watch the full video? Read the transcript:

Sweat first thing in the A.M.: Stoke your metabolism by doing jumping jacks or squats.

Pump up your air conditioning: The colder temp helps your body work harder to stay warm, burning calories.

Sit on the floor: Watch TV from the ground and you'll force your muscles to work harder whenever you have to stand up.

Set phone reminders: Program your smartphone to go off every 30 minutes to remind you to get up and move.

Always add 5: Add at least 5 more minutes to the end of a stroll or jog to burn extra calories.

Lift weights: Adding squats and deadliest to you cardio routine will crank up the burn.