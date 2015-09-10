All About the Latest FDA-Approved Cellulite Treatment

Good news in the derriere department: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved Cellfina, a minimally invasive in-office procedure that banishes cellulite on the thighs and buttocks for up to two years (the longest approval for any cellulite treatment)."It's great for someone who is looking for a quick fix, as a single treatment is all you need to smooth out dimples," Paul Jarrod Frank, MD, a cosmetic dermatologist in New York City, explained to Health.

Cellulite happens when subcutaneous fat cells collect and push against the connective tissue under your skin. During a Cellfina treatment, Dr. Frank explains, a device with a tiny blade (think needle-sized) is used to sever the septa and break up the fat cells. As a result, the puckering effect is noticeably lessened within three months.

The bad news: It’s a pricey procedure—expect to pay anywhere from $2,000 to $5,000—and a little painful. An injection of lidocaine dials down on discomfort during the treatment, but you’ll notice tenderness when sitting for the next few days; bruising and swelling can occur for up to two weeks.

To keep the skin looking smoother longer, Dr. Frank recommends keeping up with your workouts post-treatment: the less fat, the less dimpling.

Not ready (or willing) to shell out for Cellfina? Check out these cellulite-fighting moves.

