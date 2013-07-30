Afternoon Mistakes That Pile on the Pounds

You do all the right things in the morning to prevent weight gain like eating a hearty breakfast, but if you want to keep those extra pounds from squeezing their way under your jeans, here are some things to avoid in the afternoon.
- An afternoon minimeal: Having a snack between lunch and dinner is a great way to keep energy levels going strong through your nine-to-fiver. It will also keep hunger at bay, which will prevent you from craving and then devouring an enormous dinner. Remember that a snack is just that — a snack — not a small meal. Nosh on a little something that contains 150 calories or fewer such as these.
