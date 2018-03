5 Truths About Low-Carb Diets

Finally, the truth comes out: Those low-carb diets (all of them!) you’ve been trying to follow for the last 2, 7, even 10 years? According to experts, in the long run, low-carb diets don’t work.Nutritionists agree that most people crave carbohydrates, and if you cut them out of your diet, you'll only crave them more. Want to know a few more reasons why you need to steer clear of the low-carb way of life? Read these tips from The CarbLovers Diet