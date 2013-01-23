5 Satisfying Snacks That Won't Wreck Your Diet

A piece of fruit. A container of yogurt. A handful of almonds. Do these snacks sound familiar? And boring? Here are some delicious, nutritious, and, most importantly, satisfying snacks that will keep both your taste buds and stomach satisfied!

Instead of: A Larabar

Try: Sliced banana with nut butter, raisins, and cinnamon

I tend to crave something sweet in the afternoon, so I always used to reach for a Larabar or similar snack bar. It tasted delicious going down, but not even an hour later, I'd want something else to eat. For a more satisfying snack, I slice up a banana and add a scoop of nut butter, some raisins, and a couple of shakes of cinnamon. I still get my sweet snack, but this one satisfies me through the afternoon without a problem.

Instead of: A hard-boiled egg

Try: Pesto scrambled eggs with crumbled feta

I love snacking on hard-boiled eggs because the protein and healthy fats fill me up, but they tend to get a little boring. I recently started adding a tablespoon of store-bought pesto and crumbled feta to my eggs, which instantly adds flavor, variety, and nutrients to my snack without all that much extra effort!

Instead of: An apple with almond butter

Try: Sweet Potato Wedges with almond butter

An apple with almond butter is a wonderful snack. It's both delicious and nutritious, but I found myself getting tired of the same old thing day after day. Eventually, I thought outside of the (snack) box and started to add almond butter to Sweet Potato Wedges. It might sound a little strange adding nut butter to sweet potatoes, but I think this snack is just as delicious and nutritious as an apple with almond butter and even more satisfying!

Instead of: A container of fruit-flavored yogurt

Try: A Greek yogurt berry parfait

Yogurt can be a great snack, but most of the varieties on the market are loaded with sugar. Instead of fruit-flavored yogurt, I like to eat plain Greek yogurt, which is packed full of satisfying protein, layered with fresh berries, granola, and nuts. The combination of ingredients keeps me full for hours, and I don't even miss the added sugar thanks to the fresh berries. For a travel-friendly option: layer Greek yogurt, granola, and berries in a plastic container or jar with a cover.

Instead of: Hummus and baby carrots

Try: Guacamole with baby carrots and rice crackers

I love eating hummus and carrots as a snack, but after eating this combination for months and months straight, I finally got bored with it. My new favorite snack is guacamole paired with baby carrots and rice crackers for something a little different. The healthy fat in the guacamole keep my hunger at bay for hours.

What's your favorite satisfying snack?

Read Tina’s daily food and fitness blog, Carrots ‘N’ Cake.