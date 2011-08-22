15 Recipes Low in Saturated Fat

Most varieties of fish contain healthy omega-3 fatty acids, and this stew uses cod, a great source of heart-healthy B vitamins and folate.Keep in mind that this savory lunch does contain 122 milligrams of dietary cholesterol, and the American Heart Association recommends no more than 300 mg of dietary cholesterol per day. However, it has only 1.2 grams of saturated fat. So as long as you limit your daily intake of cholesterol from other sources, you can enjoy this Mexican-inspired dish without guilt.1.2 g