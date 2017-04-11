Weight Loss
Subscribe
Search
Health A-Z
News
Fitness
Food
Weight Loss
Life
Beauty
Newsletter
Breast Cancer
TIME Health
Subscribe
Search
Close
Health A-Z
Down
News
Fitness
Down
Food
Down
Weight Loss
Down
Life
Down
Beauty
Down
Newsletter
Breast Cancer
TIME Health
Subscription
Give a Gift
Magazine Customer Service
Advertising
Stay Connected
Weight Loss
See More
Weight Loss
7 Inspiring Things Celebrities Have Said About Why They Don’t Diet
Weight Loss
This Woman Lost 150 Lbs. Only to Be Bullied Online and Regain Weight — 'I Got Death Threats'
Weight Loss
842-Lb. Man Dies of a Heart Attack While Readying for Weight Loss Surgery on My 600-Lb. Life
Weight Loss
Exactly How 5 Real Women Lost the Last 10 Pounds
Weight Loss
How Oprah Winfrey Has Kept Off 42 Lbs.—and the Surprising New Body Goal She Set
Weight Loss
Sarah Hyland Weighs 92 Lbs. and Has 49% Body Fat—but Is That Even Possible?
Weight Loss
Is Your Body Really Programmed to Be a Certain Weight?
Weight Loss
Why It’s Not as Shocking as You Think That Kourtney Kardashian Weighs 98 Lbs.
Weight Loss
How to Lose Weight on a Part-Time Diet
Weight Loss
704-Lb. Woman Goes for Weight Loss Surgery After Finding Maggots in the Folds of Her Skin
Weight Loss
People Who Lost a Combined 6,818 Lbs. Struggle with Excess Skin on My 600-Lb. Life: Skin Tight
Weight Loss
Demi Lovato Says She Quit Dieting: 'I Gained a Little Weight but I'm Happier'
Weight Loss
Common Chemicals in Nonstick Pans and Food Wrappers Could Hurt Your Health–and Your Waistline. Here's How to Avoid Them
Weight Loss
The Number One Thing You Need to Do to Lose Weight Forever, According to Experts
Weight Loss
This Woman Chose Gastric Bypass and Lost 178 Lbs.: 'I Wanted to Be Healthy but I Needed Help'
Weight Loss
Jen Widerstrom Shows Off Her 17-Day Keto Diet Transformation After 'A Very Chaotic Six Months'
Weight Loss
Eating Fruit Can Actually Help You Lose Weight. A Nutritionist Explains
Weight Loss
Trying to Lose Weight? Your Partner May Reap the Benefits, Too
Weight Loss
How This Dad Lost Nearly 100 Lbs.—and Gained a Six-Pack
Subscribe & Save
Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up