10 Vaccinations You Might Need If You’re Going on a Big Trip

It’s probably the last thing you want to think about before an exciting trip. But if you’re traveling outside of the U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia, or New Zealand, it’s important to make sure your routine vaccinations like polio and measles are up-to-date. Depending on the nature of your trip, you may also need additional shots to protect against other diseases.

"If you’re going to major cities and staying in high-end hotels, that’s one thing," says Edith Mirzaian, Pharm.D., who oversees the USC International Travel Clinic and is an assistant professor of clinical pharmacy at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. But more remote types of travel could require additional vaccinations, especially if you're planning on traveling overseas for a longer period of time.

She recommends speaking to your healthcare provider or a licensed travel clinic about which shots you might need at least four to six weeks before a trip. Earlier is even better, though, since some vaccines require multiple doses or may take time to kick in. Here, some of the most common travel vaccinations you may need before a trip abroad.