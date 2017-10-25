Nearly 1 million people in the U.S. have an inflammatory bowel disease, and half have a type known as ulcerative colitis. Ulcerative colitis can cause severe bouts of diarrhea, crampy abdominal pain, and other symptoms, possibly caused by an abnormal immune response that damages the lining of the colon and rectum.
Ulcerative Colitis Made My Teen and College Years a Nightmare
How one girl made it through multiple diagnoses, several surgeries, and college life.
I Struggled With Ulcerative Colitis During Pregnancy
Leigh White proves that just because you’ve been diagnosed with ulcerative colitis doesn’t mean you have to stop living.
How I Got My Ulcerative Colitis Under Control
Leigh Stein found the right medication and lifestyle changes to get the disease under control.