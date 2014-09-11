Sam's Club Offering Free Diabetes Screenings on Saturday

Chicken, avocados, paper towels, and...a cholesterol test? That's what your shopping list could look like this weekend if you head to a Sam's Club.

The discount chain is offering free diabetes screenings from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m this Saturday for people who visit one of its nearly 600 locations with a pharmacy. Licensed technicians will be on hand to administer tests that are valued at more than $200 (while supplies last). And you don't have to be a Sam's Club member.

Here's what's being offered on Saturday:

· A1C blood test: measures average blood sugar levels over 2 to 3 months; can diagnose type 1 and type 2 diabetes and show current patients how they're doing

· Blood glucose: tests current blood sugar levels

· Cholesterol: total number, HDL (good cholesterol), and the risk ratio between the two

· Blood pressure

· Body fat percentage

· Vision screening: at clubs with Optical Centers

Early detection of diabetes is key for preventing serious health issues, like high blood pressure and stroke. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 8.1 million Americans have diabetes and don't know it. Another 86 million people have prediabetes, the CDC says. That's when your blood sugar is higher than normal, but isn't high enough to be considered type 2 diabetes. Prediabetes boosts your odds of developing that condition and also raises your risk for heart disease and stroke.

Getting a free screening from Sam's Club this weekend could help you make sure it doesn't become a permanent thing.

