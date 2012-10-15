Hey, Fat Cats! Vets Say Pet Obesity Is A Growing Problem



Getty Images

You've heard about the obesity epidemic, but did you know it's affecting Fido and Frisky too? More than half of American dogs and cats are overweight, and one-quarter are obese, but their owners don't have a clue.

In fact, many owners say they find their fat friends "cute," according to a survey by the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention.

The survey of vets found 53% of adult dogs and 55% of cats to be classified as overweight or obese by their veterinarian, an increase over 2010, which means pet obesity is a growing problem.

Currently, a whopping 88.4 million pets are too heavy for their size. While a chubby cat or dog might be cuddly, vets say excess weight leads to health problems including arthritis, diabetes, and other chronic conditions normally associated with human obesity.

Other highlights from the survey:

A 95-pound male Golden retriever is comparable to a 5’4” human female weighing 184 pounds or a 5’9” male that weighs 214 pounds.

A 10-pound Chihuahua is comparable to a 5’4” human female weighing 242 pounds or a 5’9” male that weighs 282 pounds.

A 15-pound domestic short-haired cat is comparable to a 5’4” human female weighing 218 pounds or a 5’9” male that weighs 254 pounds.

A premium pig ear (231 kcals) fed to a 40-pound dog is the equivalent of an adult human drinking six 12-ounce Coke Classics (840 kcals).

A typical dog biscuit (25 to 27 kcals) fed to a 20-pound dog is the equivalent of an average adult human eating two Keebler EL Fudge Double Stuffed Sandwich Cookies (180 kcals).

