This Super Cute Hedgehog Video Has an Important Message About Your Health

What’s the healthiest way to spend 60 seconds? You could do a few push-ups, break out the floss, or watch a video of adorable hedgehogs on vacation . . . and simultaneously take a simple test to find out if you're at risk for prediabetes, a dangerous condition millions of people don't know they have.

The video, which looks like any other must-watch cuddly animal clip shared on social media, walks viewers through some easy questions about age, weight, and family history while a group of seriously sweet hedgehogs lounge poolside in the background. By the end, you'll have a better sense of your risk—and a URL to visit to help you find out more information.

The goal of this PSA is to raise awareness about prediabetes, a condition that's characterized by high blood-sugar levels. An estimated 84 million Americans have prediabetes, and 90% of those affected don’t know they have it, according to the Centers for Disease Control, which created the new campaign along with the American Diabetes Association, the American Medical Association, and the Ad Council.

Prediabetes is exactly what it sounds like—a precursor that can lead to type 2 diabetes, which is much more serious. Type 2 diabetes can cause major health complications such as heart attack or stroke. But if caught early, prediabetes can be reversed by switching to a healthier lifestyle.

“The number of Americans estimated to be at risk for developing type 2 diabetes is staggering,” said William T. Cefalu, MD, chief scientific medical and mission officer of the American Diabetes Association, in a statement. “By working together with these esteemed organizations, we hope to heighten awareness about prediabetes and help more Americans learn their risk.”

The campaign also features two other animal video PSAs that will give you the feels, one featuring baby goats disco dancing and the other some playful puppies. Watch these adorable clips and take the prediabetes test playing in the background, then visit DoIHavePrediabetes.org.