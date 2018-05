Type 1 diabetes is the least common type of diabetes, making up about 4% of all diabetes cases in the U.S., but it is also the most serious. While type 2 diabetes can sometimes be managed with diet and exercise alone, type 1 requires daily insulin because the body does not produce its own.

Type 1 diabetes is usually diagnosed in children and teens (which is why it used to be called juvenile diabetes) but it can strike anyone–including the rich and famous.

RELATED: 9 Factors That Affect How Insulin Works