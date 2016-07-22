In a new interview with The Edit, Zoe Saldana revealed that she suffers from Hashimoto’s disease, along with her sister and her mother.

According to the National Institutes of Health, in people who have Hashimoto's disease, the body's own immune system attacks the thyroid gland, causing inflammation and impeding its ability to produce thyroid hormones. Hashimoto's often leads to hypothyroidism, which may cause a variety of symptoms including fatigue, memory problems, and weight gain.

The actress isn't the only Hollywood star to speak out about her thyroid disease. Jane the Virgin actress Gina Rodriguez recently told People that she began to experience symptoms of hypothyroidism 12 years ago, at age 19: "It was difficult for me to stay in the comfortable zone of my weight. I was very tired. My fatigue was through the roof. When everyone else was cold, I was sweating bullets." Years later, Rodriguez was diagnosed with Hashimoto's.

Clearly both women have refused to let their symptoms hold them back. Rodriguez stars in Deepwater Horizon, out this fall. Saldana just wrapped up five months of filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2; and her latest movie, Star Trek Beyond, opens tonight.