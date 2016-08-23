5 Foods That Are Good for Your Thyroid

Your thyroid is responsible for releasing hormones that control a huge amount of your bodily functions—it plays a role in regulating your mood, your weight, your fertility, and more. So you can imagine that when your thyroid is not working, you may experience a range of unwanted side effects. To keep it humming along, you can add foods like seaweed and eggs to your diet. They are loaded with iodine, which your thyroid needs to function well. Watch the video for more.

Don’t have time to watch? Here’s the full transcript:

Seaweed: It’s rich in iodine, which your thyroid needs to work properly. Don’t overdo it—one seaweed salad a week is plenty.

Eggs: They’ve got iodine and selenium, another nutrient that helps regulate thyroid hormones.

Yogurt: Dairy is also a good source of iodine.

Chicken or beef: Meats are a good source of zinc, another key thyroid nutrient.

Berries: Their antioxidants protect against damaging free radicals, which are high in people with thyroid problems.