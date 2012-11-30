Zara Pledges to Phase Out Hazardous Chemicals by 2020

Kate Lowenstein
November 30, 2012


Getty Images

Good news for Zara shoppers of the future: The clothing retailer (the world's largest, in fact) just committed to eliminating both the use and the emission of certain hazardous chemicals in the making of its products by 2020. It will be removing PFCs (perfluorinated compounds, environmental contaminants that have been linked to immunity problems in children, among other things) from its manufacturing process by 2015.

Environmental campaign organization Greenpeace pushed Zara to make this move after a Greenpeace investigation found the company to be using cancer-causing chemicals and other substances that can break down to form hormone-disrupting compounds. According to Greenpeace, other large companies, including Nike, Adidas, and H&M, are also on board for the detox.

