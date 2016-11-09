6 Ear Warmers That Won't Mess Up Your Hair

A celebrity hairstylist weighs in on how to combat static, frizzy winter hair and the best head warmers that’ll keep you looking your best.
It’s officially cold-weather season—which means it's also hat hair season. But your 'do doesn't have to spend winter fighting frizz, flatness, and static. We tapped Paul Cucinello, celebrity stylist and creative director at Chris Chase Salon in New York City, for tips on buying winter-weather accessories that will keep your noggin warm and your hairstyle intact. Here are our faves.
1
180s Exolite Acoustic Ear Warmer
These ear warmers will keep you warm and toasty because of their ergonomic fit. “They won’t disrupt your hairstyle like some earmuffs do because they’re designed to be positioned around the back of your head and over the ears,” Cucinello says. “This prevents the ear warmers from crushing the top and front of your hair, without sacrificing warmth.” The thin band makes them even more convenient.
2
Pink Fleece Ear Mitts
These fleece, bandless ear cuffs fit perfectly under any type of head gear, including helmets and hats, and can easily fit into your pocket or purse after use. Simply slide the soft cuffs under your hat or helmet over your ears for some extra warmth. Not to mention, they can double as cute, cozy hand warmers.
3
UGG Wired Classic Sheepskin Earmuffs
UGG makes these comfy sheepskin earmuffs that have an added bonus: built-in headphones. “Slide the band to the back of your head so it doesn’t crush your ‘do and then enjoy the built-in headphones,” suggests Cucinello. Now you can rock out to your music while keeping stylishly warm.
4
Hot Headz Polarex Fleece Ponytail Ear Warmer Headband
Cucinello recommends this breathable, yet wind-resistant ponytail ear warmer if you plan on doing something active out in the cold, like sledding or ice skating. “There’s a hole cut out in the back to pull your hair through, so as long as you give your ponytail a little bit of a wave in advance, your final look will be cuter than if you had to hide it under a hat,” he says.
5
LETO Warm Turban Headband
Cucinello suggests working your ear warmers or headband into your look beforehand if you plan on being outdoors all day. “These ear-warming turbans are super cute and inexpensive, so you can splurge on a few colors to work with different outfits,” he says.
6
WenMei Winter Fashion Earmuff Headband
This trendy ear muff headband looks like it came straight off the runway, and the faux fur is incredibly warm and soft. “It looks like you’re wearing a cute headband, but you also have adorably toasty, fluffy pom-pom’s on your ears,” Cucinello says. The thin band will also keep your hair static-free.
7
R+Co Foil Frizz Plus Static Control Spray
For the dreaded staticy hair that often happens after removing ear warmers, hats or knitted headbands, Cucinello recommends using R + Co Frizz and Static Control Spray to keep static at bay. He also suggests keeping dryer sheets in a plastic bag in your purse as a way to fight the frizz. “When you remove your hat and the ‘Bride of Frankenstein’ appears and your hair starts to levitate, take out a dryer sheet and gently swipe it over the surface of your hair,” he says. “It works like a dream.”