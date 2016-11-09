6 Ear Warmers That Won't Mess Up Your Hair

For the dreaded staticy hair that often happens after removing ear warmers, hats or knitted headbands, Cucinello recommends using R + Co Frizz and Static Control Spray to keep static at bay. He also suggests keeping dryer sheets in a plastic bag in your purse as a way to fight the frizz. “When you remove your hat and the ‘Bride of Frankenstein’ appears and your hair starts to levitate, take out a dryer sheet and gently swipe it over the surface of your hair,” he says. “It works like a dream.”