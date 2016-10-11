Where to Buy All the Products in the November 2016 Issue of Health

The November issue of Health has delicious gluten-free treats, lush lipsticks, the best jackets for winter, new fragrances, and much more.

Page 14: Great Hair Starts in the Shower (Coming soon!)

Page 16: Gluten-Free Desserts (Coming soon!)

Page 18: Beauty Boss

Page 20: Tight Club (Coming soon!)

Page 31: Lush Lips (Coming soon!)

Page 37: Downright Cool (Coming soon!)

Page 44: Glow Like a Pro (Coming soon!)

Page 68: Sneak Finder (Coming soon!)

Page 116: Jillian Michaels

Page 128: Find Your Fragrance (Coming soon!)