Where to Buy All the Products in the March 2017 Issue of Health

Saw something you liked? Here's where to get it.
The March issue of Health has the best new nut butters on supermarket shelves, smart beauty strategies for getting a celeb glow at home and mastering the no-makeup makeup look, incredible masks for your skin, affordable hair products, stylish athleisure for the tricky winter-to-spring transition, and much more.
Page 15: The Best New Foam Rollers
Page 16: The Best Honey Beauty Products
Page 18: The Best New Nut Butters
Page 27: Ace No-Makeup Makeup
Page 33: Shiny Healthy Hair for Less
Page 36: Get a Celeb Glow at Home
Page 38: Find Your Dream Mask
Page 41: Brow Growth Serums
Page 51: Tracy Anderson Workout
Page 54: Learn to Layer
Page 58: "I Did It!"
Page 77: DIY Health Tests
Page 105: Shop the Looks Nina Agdal Wears in our Cover Story
Page 116: Make Your Eyes Pop