Where to Buy All the Products in the April 2017 Issue of Health

The April issue of Health has the best sports bras, flattering drugstore lipsticks under $13, super-flattering new workout gear, savory snack bars that don't taste like dessert, and much more.

Page 14: Powder Products (Coming soon!)

Page 16: High-Powered Makeup Brushes (Coming soon!)

Page 21: Just-Right Jackets (Coming soon!)

Page 21: Snack Bars (Coming soon!)

Page 27: Natural Beauty (Coming soon!)

Page 30: Drugstore Lipsticks

Page 38: Stay-Safe Running Gear (Coming soon!)

Page 43: Eat-Clean Gadgets (Coming soon!)

Page 54: Best New Sports Bras

Page 82: What Tracee Ellis Ross Is Wearing on Our Cover

Page 94: Fight the Frizz (Coming soon!)