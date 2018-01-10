The 9 Best Sandals for Walking 

Nordstroms.com

Traveling this summer? These comfortable sandals ensure pain-free feet. 

Dwyer Frame
January 10, 2018

Whether you're strolling the cobblestoned streets of Rome or chasing after your kids at Disney World, there's nothing like blistered toes and sore arches to put a damper on your vacation. And although wearing running shoes could solve your feet problems, you only get a few months of year to wear sandals—and by buying smart, you can get the look you want, minus the pain. With input from podiatrists, we've selected nine stylish walking sandals for traveling that can take you from sightseeing to a snazzy dinner. They'll feel so good, you'll want to wear them all summer. 

1
Munro Pisces Sandal

Nordstrom.com

This sandal supports your foot with strategically placed straps across the top and around the ankle. A lightweight footbed provides arch support for daylong comfort. If the blingy strap across the front of the shoe in this picture is too flashy for your tastes, the sandal is available in seven other hues. 

$145
2
Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed

shoebuy.com

Love ‘em or hate ‘em Birks are comfortable and last a long time. These days, Birks are available in many more colors than the browns, greens, and taupes they're known for, like this pretty oiled leater slide. It's no surprise, then, that stylish celebs including Jessica Alba, Alexa Chung, and Heidi Klum have been spotted wearing them. 

$135
3
Mephisto Helen Sandal

Nordstrom.com

The contoured footbed of this sandal uses Mephisto's Soft Air technology, which helps the sole absorb shock and relieve pressure on your joints. An adjustable strap allows a customizable fit. We love this metallic color, but the Helen is available in 25 other shades as well. 

$149
4
Born Mai Cuoio

Zappos.com

Strappy sandals don't have to cut and dig into your feet, and this leather pair proves it. With a steel shank running through the sole, the sandal has a delicate look without sacrificing shock absorption and comfort. An ankle strap ensures a snug fit. 

$85
5
Aerosoles Conchlusion

Zappos.com

The Conchlusion's cushioned footbed will make you feel like you're walking on clouds, and the adjustable ankle strap prevents any foot slippage. The chic snake print, available in three colors, pairs as well with jean shorts as with a sundress. 

$17-59
6
Clarks Un Haywood

zappos.com

Part sport, part glam—with these super-supportive Clarks slides, you're on your way to all-day comfort. Straps across the top lend some flair and also keep the foot snugly within the shoe. The rubber sole is excellent at absorbing shock, making these ideal for days you won't be walking on smooth pavement. 

$130
7
Naot Footwear Sabrina

shoebuy.com

The Sabrina's soft leather feels luxurious against the skin. No need to spend any time messing with buckles—elastic gussets allow the ankle straps to stretch, which means getting these on and off is a breeze.

$140
8
Teva Terra-Float Nova

Zappos.com

Here's a blast from the past: Tevas are back! And we couldn’t be happier, since they provide great arch support while letting your feet breathe, and also have great traction in dry or wet conditions. 

$100
