Whether you're strolling the cobblestoned streets of Rome or chasing after your kids at Disney World, there's nothing like blistered toes and sore arches to put a damper on your vacation. And although wearing running shoes could solve your feet problems, you only get a few months of year to wear sandals—and by buying smart, you can get the look you want, minus the pain. With input from podiatrists, we've selected nine stylish walking sandals for traveling that can take you from sightseeing to a snazzy dinner. They'll feel so good, you'll want to wear them all summer.