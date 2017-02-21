9 Modern-Vintage Sneakers You Can Wear With Everything

Jcrew.com

Take your look back a couple decades with these modern twists on classic sneakers.

Julia Naftulin
February 21, 2017

Modern twists on classic sneakers are having a moment. Jennifer Aniston and Kaley Cuoco are among the countless celebs who've been photographed recently wearing the classic Converse Chuck Taylors, and Adidas Superstars have been spotted on Gigi Hadid, Dakota Fanning, Emma Stone, and other stars. Plus, J. Crew currently has retro sneaker collaborations with New Balance and Vans, Raf Simons recently designed a metallic gold version of the Adidas Stan Smith, and Japanese imprint UNDERCOVER is partnering with Vans on the Old Skool.

In other words, if you haven't bought a pair of retro kicks yet, what have you been waiting for? These sneakers can be paired with high-waisted leggings for a vintage-y athleisure look, with jeans on the weekends, or with business-casual attire at the office. Here are nine of our favorite pairs for sale right now. 

1
Adidas Stan Smith

macys.com

You can’t go wrong with Stan Smiths. Their almost all-white design will have you reaching for them again and again because they really do go with everything in your closet. Not into classic white? They also come in neon pink, maroon, steel blue, metallic gold, and others. 

available at macys.com $75
2
New Balance for J.Crew 620

jcrew.com

New Balance and J.Crew’s collab takes the basic sneaker style to a stylish new level thanks to metallic detailing. You may also want to check out J.Crew's other partnerships with Seavees and Comme des Garçons.

available at jcrew.com $80
3
Vans Classic Slip-On

zappos.com

The checkerboard skateboard shoe gets and upgrade with a metallic rose gold upper. 

available at zappos.com $60
4
Keds Champion Originals

keds.com

These lightweight canvas shoes make any outfit look more feminine without sacrificing comfort. Like the style, but want something more modern? Check out Keds' designer collaborations with Kate Spade, Malhia Kent, and others. 

available at zappos.com $40
5
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star ’70 Hi

zappos.com

Throw on these high tops to give your jeans and t-shirt an instantly sporty vibe. The ankle-grazing style is a fun throwback and the off-white shade provides a unique offshoot from the typically stark white sneak. Of course, Chuck Taylors are also available in dozens of other colors and prints

available at zappos.com $85
6
Puma Basket Remaster Sneakers

nordstrom.com

The slight platform on these textured Puma shoes beckon to basketball gear styles of the ‘60s while metallic and suede touches make this pair anything but boring.

available at nordstrom.com $70
7
Adidas Originals Superstar

zappos.com

Master your street style with these on-trend joggers that feature a rubber toe cap. 

available at zappos.com $80
8
Onitsuka Tiger by Asics EDR 78

zappos.com

Originally launched in 1978, the Onitsuka Tiger by Asics is still beloved worldwide, and it's easy to see why—they're stylish, and oh-so-comfortable. We love this navy blue and off-white colorway. 

available at zappos.com $80
9
Saucony Originals Jazz Low Pro

zappos.com

Sporty and comfortable, this pale pink shoe will pair well with all your spring looks. Not a fan of pink? The shoe comes in 11 other colors. 

available at zappos.com $55
