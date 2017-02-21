9 Modern-Vintage Sneakers You Can Wear With Everything

Modern twists on classic sneakers are having a moment. Jennifer Aniston and Kaley Cuoco are among the countless celebs who've been photographed recently wearing the classic Converse Chuck Taylors, and Adidas Superstars have been spotted on Gigi Hadid, Dakota Fanning, Emma Stone, and other stars. Plus, J. Crew currently has retro sneaker collaborations with New Balance and Vans, Raf Simons recently designed a metallic gold version of the Adidas Stan Smith, and Japanese imprint UNDERCOVER is partnering with Vans on the Old Skool.

In other words, if you haven't bought a pair of retro kicks yet, what have you been waiting for? These sneakers can be paired with high-waisted leggings for a vintage-y athleisure look, with jeans on the weekends, or with business-casual attire at the office. Here are nine of our favorite pairs for sale right now.