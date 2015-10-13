Victoria Justice's Crazy-Flattering Swimsuit Would Look Incredible on Anyone

Victoria JusticeÂ looks absolutely flawless on our November cover, it's true. But we are also convinced that every body would look amazing in the gorgeous one-pieceÂ suit she's wearing.

Why?

It features criss-crossed straps across the chest that highlight the dÃ©colletage, andÂ a flattering midriff-baring cutout that reveals some skin while still covering most of the tummy. Adjustable straps and a back clasp allow you toÂ tighten or loosen as needed for a fully custom fit. And unlike many swimsuits out there, this one provides full butt coverage without looking the least bit dowdy.

The denim shirt also makes for an adorable cover-up, if we do say so ourselves. But the cute doesn't stop there. Here's a sneak peak at the rest of our shoot with Victoria, plus all the info you need to shop each look.

Victoria's wearing on the cover:Â L Space Madi ($165, nordstrom.com), The Current Elliot denim shirt ($198, neimanmarcus.com) and Stanmore Verses ring ($140, stanmorenyc.com)

Photo: James White

Victoriaâs wearing:Â Ashish lace slip dress (freepeople.comÂ for similar styles). AugdenÂ sweater (augden.com)

Photo: James White

Victoriaâs wearing: Nili Lotan halter gownÂ ($495;Â barneys.com)

