Victoria Justice's Crazy-Flattering Swimsuit Would Look Incredible on Anyone

Introducing the swimsuit you NEED for your next getaway—modeled by Victoria Justice for Health.
Victoria JusticeÂ looks absolutely flawless on our November cover, it's true. But we are also convinced that every body would look amazing in the gorgeous one-pieceÂ suit she's wearing.
Why?
It features criss-crossed straps across the chest that highlight the dÃ©colletage, andÂ a flattering midriff-baring cutout that reveals some skin while still covering most of the tummy. Adjustable straps and a back clasp allow you toÂ tighten or loosen as needed for a fully custom fit. And unlike many swimsuits out there, this one provides full butt coverage without looking the least bit dowdy.
The denim shirt also makes for an adorable cover-up, if we do say so ourselves. But the cute doesn't stop there. Here's a sneak peak at the rest of our shoot with Victoria, plus all the info you need to shop each look.
Victoria's wearing on the cover:Â L Space Madi ($165, nordstrom.com), The Current Elliot denim shirt ($198, neimanmarcus.com) and Stanmore Verses ring ($140, stanmorenyc.com)
Photo: James White
Victoriaâs wearing:Â Ashish lace slip dress (freepeople.comÂ for similar styles). AugdenÂ sweater (augden.com)
Photo: James White
Victoriaâs wearing: Nili Lotan halter gownÂ ($495;Â barneys.com)
RELATED: 8 Gym Bags for Every Type of Workout