7 Rainbow Unicorn Sneakers That Bring Magic to Your Wardrobe

store.nike.com

Make your fairytale dreams come true with iridescent, brightly colored shoes for the gym and the street.

Julia Naftulin
April 19, 2017

The unicorn beauty trend started with rainbow highlights, high-shine highlighters, iridescent lipsticks, and other holographic, fantasy-inspired products. Then, rainbow foods like unicorn toast and unicorn lattes began taking over Instagram, and now, Starbucks has a limited-edition blue-and-pink Unicorn Frappuccino. But the unicorn trend we're most excited about is unicorn workout gear. The trend’s eye-catching color scheme looks especially pleasing on sneakers, whether it be a pair of running shoes or a casual pair of canvas kicks.

Check out our favorite takes on unicorn-inspired sneakers below.

1
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 33 Sneaker

store.nike.com

Named after the mythological flying horse, these trainers offer ample shock absorption, not to mention vibrant pops of coral and ice blue.

available at store.nike.com $110
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
ASICS GEL-Quantum 360

nordstrom.com

Rock every color on the unicorn-lover’s rainbow with these Technicolor running shoes. Cushy soles stabilize your feet for every run and they’ve even got a stamp of approval from the American Podiatric Medical Association.

available at nordstrom.com $170
SHOP NOW

3
Nike Free RN Flyknit 2

store.nike.com

This pair’s gradient design combines pretty purple and pink hues in one show-stopping shoe. Nike’s signature Flyknit material molds to the top part of your foot for ultimate comfort and a snug and secure fit.

available at store.nike.com $120
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

4
New Balance Classics in Sea Salt

zappos.com

The unicorn trend gets a retro twist with these New Balance sneakers. Suede and mesh create an upscale (and super comfy) athleisure look. And how can you not smile just looking at the cotton-candy color scheme?

available at zappos.com $80
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

5
Keds X Mahlia Kent Champion Murphy

keds.com

Keds’ spring collaboration features these limited edition pastel kicks. The woven material is anything but basic. Wear them on vacation or pair with a dress for a feminine look minus ouch-inducing heels.

available at keds.com $125
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

6
Converse Shoreline Metallic in Rose Quartz

zappos.com

If bold pink hues aren’t your thing, try this metallic take on unicorn shoes. The rose quartz color gives off that magical vibe on an always-reliable pair of Chucks.

available at zappos.com $60
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

7
Brooks Adrenaline GTS 16 Running Shoes

brooksrunning.com

Give your go-to black leggings ensemble a pop of color with these vibrant sneakers from Brooks Running. Specifically designed to help people with pronation problems, this pair comes with ample cushioning and support.

available at amazon.com $120
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up