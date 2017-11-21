Where to Buy the Amazing (and Affordable) Boots Tracee Ellis Ross Wore at the AMAs

The actress shows off her stylish side in these incredible Aldo boots.

Rozalynn S. Frazier
November 21, 2017

You might have done a double take when former Health cover star Tracee Ellis Ross strolled onto the stage at the American Music Awards on Sunday sporting stunning silver over-the-knee boots. We did, too. But don't be fooled: Those thigh-highs aren't the $2,000-plus silver-mirrored leather boots other celebs (think Rihanna and Kim Kardashian) have been seen sporting recently. No, these Aldo boots are a much more affordable take on the glossy footwear. The Aldo Cherima Boots in Silver ($180; shopspring.com) may look like a million bucks, but they ring in under $200.

Ross shows us that you don't always have to blow your budget on big ticket designer threads (like that couture Giambattista Valli skirt she's wearing!). Instead, you can balance out a super-glam look with products that have more of a mass market appeal. The result: the perfect mix of high and low, one of many reasons why we love the Blackish star.

Aldo

Love the silver color but not a fan of thigh-high boots? You can also score a shorter version, the Aldo Loreni Metallic Stiletto Dress Booties (on sale now for $90; macy's.com). No matter which silhouette you choose, though, we can guarantee you'll add a little bit of sparkle and shine to any party you attend this holiday season.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up