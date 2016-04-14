These days, activewear trends toward the flashy and bright, with neon colors and funky patterns. Not so with Tory Sport, the upscale fitness collection from Tory Burch, which launched last fall. Tory Sport draws inspiration from '70s tracksuits and tennis skirts—think The Royal Tenenbaums—and collections are infused with combinations of black, navy, and the occasional pop of color. "I think there is a shift in the way women are dressing and I wanted to give them options," Bruch told Health in an earlier interview. We're loving these looks from Tory Sport's Spring collection, available online and in stores at Tory Sport and Barneys.