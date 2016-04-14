Best Workout Picks from Tory Sport

Retro-chic activewear by Tory Burch.

Dwyer Frame
April 14, 2016

These days, activewear trends toward the flashy and bright, with neon colors and funky patterns. Not so with Tory Sport, the upscale fitness collection from Tory Burch, which launched last fall. Tory Sport draws inspiration from '70s tracksuits and tennis skirts—think The Royal Tenenbaums—and collections are infused with combinations of black, navy, and the occasional pop of color. "I think there is a shift in the way women are dressing and I wanted to give them options," Bruch told Health in an earlier interview. We're loving these looks from Tory Sport's Spring collection, available online and in stores at Tory Sport and Barneys.

Tory Sport Splash Leggings

Barneys.com

These bold leggings aren't just fashion-forward: They also feature moisture-wicking stretch fabric and a high-rise wide waistband that ensures the pants will stay put throughout your workouts. 

available at barneys.com $125
Tory Sport Floral Tile Tank

Barneys.com

With a built-in high-impact sports bra and ventilated mesh back, this preppy tank is as at home on the tennis court as it is on the running track. You'll also see the print on the Floral Tile Crop Leggings

available at barneys.com $80
Tory Sport Smocked Running Shorts

Barneys.com

These navy performance jersey shorts have a smocked waist accented with orange stripes, proving running shorts never have to be boring. 

available at barneys.com $75
Tory Sport Chevron Leggings

Barneys.com

These leggings are so chic, we want a pair for every day of the week. Wear them to the gym or pair them with a sweater and sandals for an effortlessly cool (and comfy) look.  

available at barneys.com $80
Tory Sport Running Hoodie

Barneys.com

Wear it on your run to keep you dry or with chinos and boat shoes on a weekend sail. Either way, the high-performance jersey is seam-sealed for water resistance and accented with bold, reflective stripes. 

available at barneys.com $195
Tory Sport Colorblocked One-Piece Swimsuit

Barneys.com

The colorblocking on this one-piece enhances your shape. With a zip up the front, can bare cleavage when you're relaxing poolside, or zip it up for more coverage and support while paddleboarding, surfing, or swimming. 

available at barneys.com $195
Tory Sport Zigzag-Print Sneakers

Barneys.com

Fashion sneaks are hot right now, and you'll be hard-pressed to find a pair that amps up your summer white jeans better than this blue-and-white zigzag pair. 

available at barneys.com $185
