There's Finally a Bralette Designed for a Full Bust, and It Keeps Selling Out

Two words that usually don't go together: curvy and bralette. Bigger-chested ladies, you know what I'm talking about. In order to keep the girls in place, many bras for bigger breasts seem to be all about function and only somewhat about style. But with the new Never Say Never Curvy Sweetie bralette from Cosabella ($52; barenecessities.com) you don't have to settle for one or the other.

The Never Say Never Curvy Sweetie is an update on a style already part of the brand's collection. In addition to the small to extra large sizes available in the original, the newer version has extended sizing to accommodate 32DD to 36F cups.

The bralette looks a lot like the OG version, with a few slight tweaks to make it the perfect fit for those with a larger bust and smaller rib cage. Wide adjustable shoulder straps provide optimal lift, and while the style is lace, there are mesh-lined cups for additional support. The smaller band will stretch to fit your frame without feeling loose the way some bras designed for larger breasts can.

This style is perfect for wearing under tops that are a bit more revealing without sacrificing modesty (or on the other end of the spectrum, worrying that what you wear underneath might peak through and look less-than-stylish). It gives you plenty of support and lift but doesn't feel restricting, or as if you could have a nip slip at any moment. And if the Curvy Sweetie isn't the right fit for you, the style is also available in a plus-size version ($65; barenecessities.com and nordstrom.com).

More good news: Since this bralette has been selling out so quickly, the brand is planning on launching more of their best-selling styles in curvy sizing, so you'll soon be able to get your hands on other beloved pieces in sizes that are just right for your body.