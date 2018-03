The word athleisure may have just been added to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, but you already knew that studio-to-street is the hottest thing going. The faux-leather pick we're coveting right now: New Balance's Shadow Jacket ($140; newbalance.com), a fitness take on the popular moto style (hello, oversize collar and asymmetrical zip!). You'll want to wear this cozy, versatile piece everywhere.