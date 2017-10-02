6 Cool Gadgets to Buy for a Woman Who Loves an Adventure

These tech gifts for women will help her explore her passions in a new way.
Once upon a time, gadget gifts were considered a guy thing. Now, can you imagine your life without being plugged in? There are tons of cool gadgets to buy this holiday season—especially for women who have an adventurous streak. If her idea of fun involves scaling high peaks, snowboarding powdery slopes, or catching big waves, then she'll love these cameras, trackers, and other tech gifts that enhance the experience.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 70 camera
Raise your hand if you have so many photos on your phone that you're running out of space—and none actually printed out. Free your photos by using this modern-day take on an instant camera. Don’t worry, this shooter may feel retro, but it still accounts for today’s needs (read: it has a selfie mirror).
Q Designs QBracelet portable charger
This chic gold bracelet is every fashionista’s dream, as it allows you to look good and be prepared at the same time. Here’s how: When your smartphone is on E, simply pop the bracelet open to reveal a charger for your iPhone or Android. The best part: It’ll recharge your device’s battery up to 50%. Pure genius!
Garmin Vivosmart HR+
Sick of constantly switching between your running watch, swimming tracker, and everyday activity monitor? Now you don’t have to. This waterproof, GPS-enabled fitness tracker does all of the above while also allowing you to receive emails, calls, texts, and social media alerts. Now that’s what we call a smart watch!
Olympus Tough TG-Tracker action video camera
Adventure seekers take note: this pocket-sized action cam will stand up to every stunt you throw at it. No, seriously. It is waterproof, freezeproof, dustproof, crushproof and shockproof. In other words, it is basically indestructible, which is exactly what you need whether you are skiing a half-pipe, jumping out of a plane, or find it in the hands of your 3-year-old. Oh, and the HD 4K video is pretty damn cool too.
Google Home voice-activated assistant
Ask and you shall receive—at least that is the premise behind this virtual tabletop aid. Think of it as a smartphone for your home: ask it questions, control your music interact with Google apps and manage your daily to-do list, all with voice commands. And it’s so non-descript looking (it also comes in multiple colors to match different decor), that it easily blends into it’s surrounding. OK Google, show us what you got.
Monster Elements Over-Ear Wireless Headphones
Still a fan of over-the-ear headphones? Us too. What makes these worth the hefty price tag: This superior sound machine is wireless, which means you can listen to your favorite tunes via Bluetooth. Still using a USB-based music device? No worries: It has a port on the ear that allows for a digital connection. And who doesn’t love a little rose-gold colored bling in their accessory arsenal?