7 High-Performance Workout Leggings You Can Buy at Target

You don't need to spend a bundle on yoga pants. These Target workout tights have many of the same style and tech features as more expensive brands.
No matter how you love to sweat, you know you can't possibly have to many pairs of workout leggings. Only problem? They're expensive, with some brands charging $100 or more for one pair. That's why we're grateful for Target, which carries dozens of stylish workout tights for cheap—you can even get some pairs on sale for less than 20 bucks each. Here are seven of our favorites. Stock up now—fall is on its way!
1
Tulah by Soybu Alanis Printed Capri Legging (Bright Moss print)
Tulah, one of Target's in-house activewear brands, partnered with high-end yoga apparel maker Soybu for an exclusive budget-friendly collection. A wide waistband means a comfortable and flattering fit, while mesh side panels provide both ventilation and a pop of style. Form and function? We like.
2
C9 Champion Women's Performance High Waist Capri
Season after season, C9 Champion, available exclusively at Target, consistently delivers high-performance activewear that's right on trend. These pretty purple leggings are no exception. This pair is ideal for women whose leggings tend to slip down during high-intensity exercise: the waistband extends just above the belly button, making them much more likely to stay in place.
3
C9 Champion Women's Must Have Performance Capri
Basic black workout leggings get a subtle twist: mesh panels at the calves. Mesh is the big athleisure trend of the moment, and many mesh leggings cost upwards of $100—but these will set you back just 30 bucks.
4
C9 Champion Women's Performance Lattice Capri
Calf cutouts make these high-quality C9 Champion leggings idea for hot yoga or unseasonably warm fall runs.
5
Tulah by Soybu Women's Alanis Printed Capri Legging (Summer Blue print)
This fall, when you're reminiscing about your hot summer days at the beach, pull on these seashell-print leggings and head out for a workout. That's the cure for post-summer blues: fun fashion plus endorphins.
6
C9 Champion Premium Legging
At first glance, these look like generic black leggings. A closer look reveals shiny accents around the knees that flatter and lengthen the legs, and behind-the-knee mesh inserts that add style and ventilation. There's also a zip pocket on the back of the wide waistband to hold a housekey.
7
C9 Champion Military Blue Performance Capri
Pair these crops with a bright top for a look that transitions seamlessly from yoga class to errands or a lunch date. Sweat-wicking technology means you'll leave class completely dry.