Target's New Activewear Line JoyLab Is Here! Shop the Collection Now

Target has always been a go-to destination for affordable workout gear, thanks to its on-trend activewear lines like C9 by Champion, RBX, Xhilaration. And the retail giant is giving us yet another reason to visit its website and stores: Target's new one-of-a-kind activewear line called JoyLab.

According to a press release on Target.com, JoyLab combines street style elements and the latest activewear technology to create workout gear for the fashion-forward fitness fanatic. "[W]e created a one-of-a-kind brand that encompasses everything from sports bras to bottoms to bodysuits to bags," the press release reads. "JoyLab will keep you inspired and motivated—while looking totally on point, of course."

Here, a few of the new JoyLab pieces we're adding to our shopping carts.

RELATED: 7 High-Performance Workout Leggings You Can Buy at Target

To buy: Mesh Trim T-Shirt ($20; target.com) and Plus Mesh Trim T-Shirt ($22; target.com), Premium High Waist Mesh Reflective Splatter Leggings ($40; target.com) and Plus Premium High Waist Mesh Reflective Splatter Leggings ($40; target.com).

To buy: High Waist Performance Leggings ($32; target.com) and Plus High Waist Performance Leggings ($32; target.com); Bomber Jacket ($45; target.com) and Plus Bomber Jacket ($47; target.com); Color Block Asymmetrical Bra ($20; target.com) and Plus Color Block Asymmetrical Bra ($22; target.com).

To buy: Track Jacket in Crimson ($35; target.com) and Plus Track Jacket in Crimson ($37; target.com); Premium High Waist Long Leggings in Charcoal Heather ($40; target.com) and Plus Premium High Waist Leggings in Charcoal Heather ($40; target.com).

To buy: Mini Stripe Long Line Bra Crop Top in Heather Gray ($17; target.com) and Plus Mini Stripe Long Line Bra Crop Top in Heather Gray ($19; target.com); High Waist Mini Stripe Leggings ($35; target.com) and Plus High Waist Mini Stripe Leggings ($37; target.com).

This is Target we're talking about, so it's no surprise that JoyLab is wallet-friendly: the collection ranges in price from $14.99 to $44.99. Even better, JoyLab apparel is available in XS to 4X, meaning women of all sizes can confidently grab a pair of colorblock leggings or bright red bomber jacket to fit their bodies (and budgets). And fans of Target's other activewear lines like C9 by Champion can rest assured that JoyLab will complement, not replace, the retailer's existing collections.