Target Has an Exclusive New C9 Champion Anna Kaiser Collection and We’re Obsessed

Check out our top five favorite pieces you do NOT want to miss.
In case our wardrobes weren’t already filled with enough C9 Champion clothes, Target is now giving us a new reason to shop their workout gear: A design collaboration with celeb trainer and founder of AKT in Motion, Anna Kaiser.
Filled with pieces meant to seamlessly transition from studio to street, C9 Champion Limited Edition by Anna Kaiser includes everything from motivational tanks to slouchy sweatshirts—all of which are available in plus sizes, along with two maternity-specific styles. The price points range from $13 to $42, and in even better news, for the rest of this week all 16 pieces in the collection are an extra 25% off.
Along with the launch of the line, Target and AKT will also be making stops in New York City, Los Angeles, Houston, and Atlanta, offering free pop-up, dance-based interval classes taught by top instructors. You can find more info on when and where here. And if you don’t live in one of those cities, it’s still possible to try Anna’s signature workouts! Either check out the AKT On Demand App from January to mid-February or follow along with a live workout, streaming on Target’s Facebook page at 8pm on January 12.
Whether you attend an AKT class in person or virtually, you'll have an excuse to break in your new killer workout clothes. And if you need help narrowing down which great pieces to choose, here are our top five picks.
1
Printed Leggings
Joining the ranks of our favorite mesh-paneled leggings, these patterned blue ones are the perfect balance of sexy and functional.
2
Black Tank
This sleek tank totally rocks the high-neck trend. And with the combo of breathable fabric and mesh inserts, this top will keep you feeling fresh all workout long.
3
Layering Top Sweatshirt
Say goodbye to your drab workout hoodie; this soft jacket is the perfect stylish layering piece. Whether you need something warm to throw on post-yoga or a cute jacket for lunch with friends, this cozy cardigan with pretty rose gold details will make any outfit automatically look put-together.
4
Mesh Layer Sports Bra
We're already obsessed with C9's supportive, compression sports bras, and this one is no exception. But Anna Kaiser's take on the classic style includes a contrasting mesh layer, giving the design a fun and funky upgrade.
5
Graphic Sweatshirt
This simple yet stylish pullover is designed to be totally versatile. The light cotton material and mesh panels make it cool enough to withstand a sweat session, but also sleek enough to wear all day long. Plus the subtle printed text will give you that extra boost of motivation needed to get through a tough cardio workout.