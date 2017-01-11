Target Has an Exclusive New C9 Champion Anna Kaiser Collection and We’re Obsessed

In case our wardrobes weren’t already filled with enough C9 Champion clothes, Target is now giving us a new reason to shop their workout gear: A design collaboration with celeb trainer and founder of AKT in Motion, Anna Kaiser.

Filled with pieces meant to seamlessly transition from studio to street, C9 Champion Limited Edition by Anna Kaiser includes everything from motivational tanks to slouchy sweatshirts—all of which are available in plus sizes, along with two maternity-specific styles. The price points range from $13 to $42, and in even better news, for the rest of this week all 16 pieces in the collection are an extra 25% off.

Along with the launch of the line, Target and AKT will also be making stops in New York City, Los Angeles, Houston, and Atlanta, offering free pop-up, dance-based interval classes taught by top instructors. You can find more info on when and where here. And if you don’t live in one of those cities, it’s still possible to try Anna’s signature workouts! Either check out the AKT On Demand App from January to mid-February or follow along with a live workout, streaming on Target’s Facebook page at 8pm on January 12.

Whether you attend an AKT class in person or virtually, you'll have an excuse to break in your new killer workout clothes. And if you need help narrowing down which great pieces to choose, here are our top five picks.