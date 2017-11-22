We Found the Best Pieces From Sweaty Betty’s Black Friday Sale So You Don’t Have To

Shop the store's huge selection of sports bras, leggings, and more at discounted prices.

November 22, 2017

In need of some stylish new workout apparel for yourself or the fitness fanatic on your list this year? Look no further than Sweaty Betty. On Wednesday, November 22, the site will begin its Black Friday sale by offering 25% off with no exclusions. That means you can snag high-quality sports bras, leggings, gym bags, and more without draining your wallet. With so many options available, we rounded up some of our favorite must-buy items so you don't have to scour the site yourself. Read on to shop the finds we're obsessed with.

Urdhva Reversible Yoga Leggings

Sweaty Betty

These reversible leggings give you two stylish pairs for the price of one. One side features a bold blue geometric design; flip them inside out to wear an all-black pair. Mesh panels above the knees and on the ankle area provide ventilation and fashion-forward detailing.

available at sweatybetty.com $98 (reg. $130)
Sublime Quilted Jacket

Sweaty Betty

This quilted bomber will instantly update your fitness wardrobe. Pair it with anything from leggings and a sports bra to jeans to add an edgy flair to your look. The quilting of the jacket adds an element of warmth, too.

available at sweatybetty.com $154 (reg. $205)
Infinity Workout Bra

Sweaty Betty

Spice up your sports bra collection with the Infinity, which features crisscross back straps and cool color options, from a bright red solid to a pink-and-black stripey print. Sweat-wicking material keeps your body dry while you crush spin class, and light padding gives medium-level support for up to a size C cup.

available at sweatybetty.com $49 (reg. $65)
All Sport Backpack

Sweaty Betty

Every on-the-go fit chick needs a trusty carryall bag, and the neoprene All Sport is our ideal option. Thick, weatherproof material can withstand rain and snow (plus, it's so easy to clean). Inner zip pockets keep your gym clothes, keys, wallet, and more organized, while the bottom straps are perfect for yoga lovers who need to tote around their mat.

available at sweatybetty.com $87 (reg. $115)
Rye Knit Sweater

Sweaty Betty

Knit sweaters are a closet staple, and this chunky pullover is great for cozying up indoors or wearing to your workout class of choice. Bell sleeves keep this otherwise minimalist sweater on-trend. Opt for fire engine red if you're in need of a statement piece, or pick the cream shade for a goes-with-everything option.

available at sweatybetty.com $173 (reg. $230)
Transition Merino Zip Through

Sweaty Betty

Supersoft merino wool makes this zip-up the perfect layering piece. Wear it on chilly morning runs to stay warm, or throw over your barre outfit for a sleek and stylish topper. An asymmetric zip and geometric sleeve pattern make this piece one-of-a-kind.

available at sweatybetty.com $180 (reg. $240)
