These Cute Clothes Have Built-In Sun Protection 

By now, we hope you're slathering on the SPF before you head outside in order to protect yourself against the sun's harmful rays. But did you know you can also up your UV ray-fighting skills by wearing clothes with a high UPF rating? UPF stands for ultraviolet protection factor, and it's used to categorize how much clothing items protect you from the sun. The higher the UPF rating, the smaller percentage of UVB rays that pass through the fabric.

Not all of your clothing needs to have a high UPF rating—your regular clothes are still fine for day-to-day wear. But if you’re planning on spending a lot of time outside, say on a boat or at an amusement park, supplement your sunscreen with clothing that has a UPF rating of 40 or higher. Here, we’ve found seven stylish pieces that will keep you covered and safe all day long.