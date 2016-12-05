11 Stylish Sweatpants You Can Wear Everywhere

These ultra-comfy sweats and joggers are chic, not schlubby.

Christine Mattheis
December 05, 2016

Leggings aren't the only activewear bottoms that are in style right now. Sweatpants are a major do—but they aren't the schlubby, not-to-be-seen-in-public pants of yesteryear. Today's chic sweats feature high-tech fabric blends and a more tapered fit that flatters any shape. You'll love lounging around your house in your joggers, sure, but you won't be ashamed to wear them out and about, either. (Hey, if Gigi Hadid and Miranda Kerr can do it, why can't you?) We bet your friends will ask you where they can get a pair, too.

1
Athleta Coaster Jogger

athleta.com

This semi-fitted, mid-rise jogger hugs the body in all the right places for a flattering, yet super-comfortable fit.

available at athleta.com $79
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
Lululemon Ceremony Sweatpant

lululemon.com

A relaxed fit and stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric makes the pant ideal for throwing on after a sweaty workout.

available at lululemon.com $98
SHOP NOW

3
Nike Rally Tight

nike.com

These are the most-coveted sweats on Pinterest for good reason: A slim, modern fit hugs the body, but provides enough room for easy movement. Plus, the soft brushed interior feels divine against the skin.

available at nike.com $50
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

4
Columbia Women's Down Time Jogger Sweatpant

columbia.com

Ruched ankle cuffs add a little extra feminine style to these ultra-comfy sweats. Pretty enough to dress up for brunch or shopping.

available at columbia.com $50
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

5
Adidas Originals Pharrell Slim Fit Pants

six02.com

Pharrell Williams teamed up with Adidas to bring you these cozy and cute sweats. Signature Adidas stripes down the leg flatter every shape.

available at six02.com $70
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

6
J. Crew Fleece-Lined Sweatpants

jcrew.com

You'll never want to take off these ridiculously soft fleece-lined pants, which are part of J. Crew's collaboration with New Balance.

available at jcrew.com $70
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

7
Beyond Yoga x Kate Spade Cozy Fleece Relaxed Bow Long Sweatpants

zappos.com

Beyond Yoga makes some of the best studio-to-street clothing out there. With this Kate Spade collaboration, sweats get a preppy upgrade.

available at zappos.com $150
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

8
Zella Mélange Knit Pants

nordstrom.com

A stretchy, ribbed waistband never digs into your belly, and flatlock seams will never rub or irritate your skin. 

available at nordstrom.com $75
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

9
Ivy Park Slim Leg Jogger Pants

nordstrom.com

Channel Beyoncé vibes with this pair of relaxed sweats from her Ivy Park athleisure line. The waistband flips to reveal another Ivy Park logo.

available at nordstrom.com $52
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

10
Volcom Lived In Fleece Jogger Pants

nordstrom.com

These soft, fleece-lined sweats are sharp enough to wear wherever your day takes you—even if it's just your sofa.

available at nordstrom.com $42
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

11
Puma Cat Walk Women's Sweatpants

amazon.com

Your workout wardrobe needs a pair of classic black sweats. You'll love the soft lining and relaxed fit of this Puma pair.

available at amazon.com $45
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up