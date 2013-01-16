Style Coach: Can I Really Wear White in Winter?

Suze Yalof Schwartz
January 16, 2013


Lisa Shin

Can I really wear white in winter?

âAnn Christian, Richmond, VA

That rule about not wearing white after Labor Day is so old and so over. I think white jeans are the ultimate thing in summer and winter. Mix them with a big sweater or blazer in a more wintery fabric (like cashmere knit or tweed) and chunky boots or oxfords.

Manoukian jacket ($148; amazon.com); Banana Republic tank and belt ($30 & $50, respectively; bananarepublic.com); James jeans ($150; Bergdorf Goodman); BaubleBar cuff ($34; baublebar.com); H&M shoes ($40; H&M stores)

