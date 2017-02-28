You'll Be Starry-Eyed Over the Activewear Trend That's About to Be Everywhere

Star patterns are popping up on sneakers, leggings, and more.
Workout clothes with mesh panels, tropical patterns, and colorblocking are huge right now, but there's one activewear trend that's leaving us starry-eyed. We're seeing star patterns popping up on sneakers, sweatshirts, and everything in between. We love that these workout clothes are playful and fun, but not the least bit immature. You’re guaranteed to shine bright in these six fashion-forward (and comfy!) picks.
Spiritual GangsterDreamer Stars Savasana Yoga Pullover
Throw this on over workout clothes to dress them up on your way to and from the gym, or cozy up on the weekends with your favorite pair of boyfriend jeans for a laid-back look.
Ultracor Ordinate Luxe Knockout Bra
This sleek black-on-black sports bra not only has moisture wicking fabric and ample support for low impact workouts, it also features crisscross straps in the back and two reflective stars.
Terez Denim Star Print Leggings
Skechers Nora Euro Star Sneaker
Forget sacrificing style for comfort with these on-trend sneaks. Skechers offers black and white versions, both adorned with playful metallic silver stars.
Alternative Apparel Printed Meegs Racer Tank
Meet your new go-to tank. The supersoft cotton feels like a second skin, allowing for easy movement, and the vintage wash of the fabric ups the cool factor.
Splendid Ashbury Star Sweatpants
The definition of comfy and cute: perfect for lounging around or brunching—did we mention the elastic waistband?