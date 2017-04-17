9 Sports Bralettes You'll Want to Wear Every Day 

Adios, underwires. These sporty bralettes are cute and comfortable. 

Dwyer Frame
April 17, 2017

Fact: life is too short for uncomfortable bras. So step away from the underwire and try wearing a sports bra all day. With the bralette trend going strong, many brands have introduced low-impact sports bras (the type you'd wear to yoga or barre) that can double as an all-day undergarment. And like bralettes, many of them are meant to be seen peeking outside your top. 

1
Aerie Basket Weave Lace Hi-Neck Bralette

ae.com

Wear this high-neck bralette to yoga, and then throw a tank on over it before going about the rest of your day. 

available at ae.com $30
SHOP NOW
2
Zella Sweetheart Strap Neck Sports Bra

Nordstrom.com

Sweetheart straps flatter your décolletage, and will peek over low-cut tops. Available in five prints, as well as basic black. 

available at Nordstrom.com $54
SHOP NOW

3
Gap Fit Low Impact Strappy Sports Bra

gap.com

This bra is constructed from high-performance jersey fabric that wicks sweat and keeps you dry no matter how hot you get. The sturdy, elasticized band at the bottom eliminates any uncomfortable rubbing or pinching you may experience with other sports bras, making it so comfy, you'll never want to take it off. 

available at gap.com $30
SHOP NOW
4
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Racerback Bralette

Urbanoutfitters.com

Relive the 90s with this ultra-comfortable bralette. Pair it with Calvin's matching boyshorts for a lazy Sunday look. 

available at urbanoutfitters.com $28
SHOP NOW
5
Yummie by Heather Thomson Mallory Racerback Bra

Zappos.com

No padding, no underwire, and fabric tech that keeps you cool when you're hot and warm when you're cold—you'll want to live in this bra. 

available at Zappos.com $29
SHOP NOW
6
Hanky Panky Studio Mia Bralette

nordstrom.com

With a mesh t-back panel, this bralette is ideal for layering. Soft triangle cups are comfy, yet supportive. 

available at nordstrom.com $66
SHOP NOW
7
Forever 21 Low Impact Sports Bra

forever21.com

This simple and sweet low-impact sports bra features a ribbed bottom band that ensures all-day comfort. Adjustable straps and removable cups allow for a custom fit.

available at forever21.com $13
SHOP NOW
8
Free People Winona Soft Bra

zappos.com

A vibrant floral design, soft jersey fabric, and mesh-lined cups will make this your spring '17 go-to bra.

available at zappos.com $48
SHOP NOW
9
Athleta Mesh Around Seamless Bra

athleta.com

You won't feel like you're wearing a bra at all in this seamless mesh bralette. The low-cut neckline, mesh straps, and wicking fabric will keep you cool whether you're in hot yoga or running errands.

available at athleta.com $49
SHOP NOW

