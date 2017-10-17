7 Stylish Sport Backpacks for Fall

Backpacks are the definition of convenience, and this fall, they're also an in-demand trend. We love that you can squeeze in as many personal belongings as a handbag without having to worry about sore shoulders, an occupied arm, or a purse strap causing your hair to break (yes, it can happen!). Best of all, the new styles are both practical (thanks to durable materials like nylon and neoprene) as well as grown-up (chic patterns and gold hardware give them an update from the one you had in high school). Here, our favorite sporty-but-chic picks.