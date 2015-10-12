Sorry Tim Gunn, Wearing Activewear in Public Is Not 'Vulgar'

It’s not uncommon to show up pretty much anywhere these days (the grocery store, Starbucks, and even happy hour) to find a sea of women sporting black leggings, racer-back tanks, and Lululemon zip-ups. But according to fashion icon Tim Gunn this activewear obsession is a major faux pas.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Tim Gunn scoffed at the idea of people wearing the same outfit that they would wear to the gym (*gasp*) out in public.

"It's vulgar," he said. "Unless you're Robin Hood."

He also asserted that leggings are not pants (Oh dear, not this argument again), and insisted that it's fine to work out in your activewear, of course, but as soon as you leave the gym you should change. Dressing overly casual makes it seem like you “don't give a rat's a-- about anything," he added.

Wow. Okay.

We never thought we'd say this, but sorry Mr. Gunn, we're going to have to respectfully disagree.

We've already copped to wearing our activewear constantly because it's comfortable and cute. But it's also important to note that sometimes just putting on your favorite gym outfit is motivation enough to actually go.

Where we really take issue, however, is his assertion that keeping that outfit on means you somehow don't care. Caring about your body enough to hit the gym is maybe the most important thing you can care about, no? And if not changing afterward saves you time, making it easier to actually squeeze that workout into your busy day, then we say go for it!

Finally, there is some stellar, high-quality, and yes, stylish gear on the shelves now.

High-end designers like Stella McCartney and Tory Burch, for example, both have to-die-for athleisure lines. And even affordable stores like Old Navy and H&M are taking their athletic offerings up a notch in terms of style, making it clear that gym wear is becoming a staple in fashion.

So go ahead Tim Gunn, call us vulgar if you must: You'll still find us pretty much living in our activewear.

